/ After placing third in last season's Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Championships, Portmore United's coach, Shavar Thomas, has set his sights on winning the 2018 edition of the tournament which is scheduled to kick off on January 31.Portmore are grouped alongside hosts Atalantico of Dominica Republic, Central of Trinidad and Racing of Haiti in Group B of the competition and Thomas says his team is currently at a good level."The ambition is to go all the way this time. That must be the objective of any team, plus we want to show our quality on the international scene and expose our players. It's about preparing our players for the next level," he said.Thomas who took charge of the Portmore team at the start of this season is now looking to build on the success they had in the competition earlier this year."We made it past the first stage. We first went to Puerto Rico (group stage) and then to Trinidad and Tobago (for semi-finals and final). Then we faced Panama's CD Plaza (CONCACAF League) in a home and away series and we lost the second game," he said.Portmore will travel to Dominica Republic for their first round group stage qualifiers. Their opening game is on February 7.Thomas also added that they will be moving to strengthen the squad in the New Year."We are not in talks with anyone … but we are looking," he said.