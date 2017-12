/ today dec 29Slowhine Winter Splash Dance of the Year featuring King Jammys, Kilamanjaro and Black Scorpio at House of Dancehall, 6 Cargill Avenue.sat dec 30Strictly 2K Best of 2000s Fashion Ova Style Edition at the National Stadium. Gates open at 10 p.m. Tickets $1,500 presold and $2,500 at the gate.Slowhine Winter Splash '90s Reunion Link-Up at House of Dancehall, 6 Cargill Avenue. Featuring Renaissance, Metro Media, Silver Hawk, King Addies, Exodus New Clear. Performances by Wayne Wonder, Terror Fabulous, and Frisco Kid.Galiday Bounce at Priory Beach, featuring Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Aidonia, Dexta Daps, Sizzla, and more. General admission $2,000, couples $3,000, VIP $4,000.Wray & Nephew Rum Buck … It The Winter Edition at Oneil's Place, 33 Hagley Park Road. Admission: Everyone free before 12, $500 after. Rumpari deal (2 flasks Wray & Nephew white rum, plus 1 flask of Campari) for $1,500. Gates open at 10 p.m.sun dec 31Absinthe Midnight SoirÈe at the Courtyard, Norman Manley International Airport.Clean and Sexy Affair at House of Dancehall, 6 Cargill Avenue. Featured Performer L.U.S.T.Sound Di Alarm Music Festival at Dinthill Sports Complex. Admission/Contribution:Gold $2,500, Platinum $5,000, Silver $1,000. Featuring performances by Bugle, Iba Mahr, Sizzla, Exco Levi and more.mon jan 1, 2018Frenchmen Climax at the Caymanas Golf Course from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.Sandz at White Oasis, 7th Harbour, Kingston, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: general $2,000, VIP $4,000.sat jan 6Shaggy and Friends Concert on the lawns of Jamaica House featuring Wyclef Jean, Sting, Fetty Wap, and more. Platinum tickets cost $25,000, Gold tickets $12,000, and Silver tickets $6,000. Proceeds in aid of the ICU unit at the Bustamante Hospital for Children.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi