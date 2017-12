/ THE EDITOR, Sir:This Christmas season felt different from all the others I have experienced in my 53 years on the planet. I don't know what it is, exactly, but I suspect that it has something to do with the crime rate and that I am losing hope that we will ever find a solution to this monster problem. I had hope when Andrew Holness became the prime minister. The fact that he is young and full of energy gave me hope that he would try new things and something would work out. But nothing has changed and it seems nothing ever will. This is very disheartening. The truth is, I don't put the blame solely on the prime minister or any single politician for that matter. Instead I blame all of us Jamaicans and those who came before us. There is something seriously wrong with the way we see each other; the way we interact with and treat each other. There is not enough love in this nation and I fear that we are too far gone to turn back now. I hope I am wrong.Dejected JamaicanCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi