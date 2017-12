/ Christmas is the time to celebrate with family and close friends. And vice chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Sir Hilary Beckles and his wife Lady Beckles, have clearly grasped this concept.On Wednesday, December 20, they gathered together close friends, family, academia and politics to a night under the stars at their annual open house. Laughter and chatter filled the air as friends and colleagues shared common thoughts and ideas as well as plans for the upcoming year.The gathering had the feel of a family reunion as the Charlemont High School all-boy group Rhumbakah played in the background.Professor Beckles thanked his guests for spending the evening with him at his home. He noted that the University will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2018 and that numerous activities have been planned to celebrate this milestone. He added that UWI has overcome its fair share of challenges, but their achievements have been incomparable. He then passed on the mic to his wife, who shared similar sentiments of gratitude, and then it was time to return to the festivities.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi