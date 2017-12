/ Tivoli Gardens Football Club's coach Omar Edwards has described yesterday's 2-0 Red Stripe Premier League victory over Reno as a big morale booster going into the New Year.Substitutes Marvin Stewart, 65th minute, and midfielder Jermaine 'Teddy' Johnson in the 86th minute were the scorers for Tivoli at the Edward Seaga Sports Complex.Tivoli are third in the standings on 32 points, eight behind leaders Portmore United. The west Kingston-based team is four points behind second-place and defending champions Arnett Gardens, the team they will face in their next encounter when the competition is resumed on January 7.Edwards said that his team has been moving from strength to strength this season."I believe that this will boost the team's confidence going into the New Year, especially going up against a good Arnett Gardens team when the competition resumes next year," said Edwards."We have been a putting in a lot of work, but we are not at the place that we want to be. We just have to continue working hard and the results will come at the end of the day," Edwards said.Stewart gave Tivoli the lead when he arrived at the back post to fire home a left-sided cross from Junior McGregor against the run of play.Johnson then sealed the victory when he dribbled past two defenders before calmly putting the ball in the back of the net.Michael Graham, the Reno coach, blamed his team's defeat on poor defending."It was a disappointing game because I think Tivoli didn't do much to win the game. We literally gave them the game," said Graham."We definitely will be looking at our defence … the team is letting in too many goals, and so we will look at our defensive unit and make some changes," Graham said. Reno are currently sixth in the standings on 22 points.RSPL StandingsP W D L GF GD GA PtsPortmore 18 12 4 2 39 9 30 40Arnett 18 9 9 0 34 16 18 36Tivoli 18 9 5 4 21 12 9 32Cavalier 17 6 6 5 17 14 3 27UWI 18 6 6 6 21 22 -1 24Reno 18 5 7 6 16 20 -4 22W'house 17 4 8 5 15 21 -6 20MBU 17 5 5 7 15 23 -8 20H. Lion 18 4 7 7 15 20 -5 19H. View 17 4 6 7 11 12 -1 18Sandals 18 3 6 9 11 27 -16 15Boys' Town 18 2 5 11 14 33 -19 11Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi