THE EDITOR, Sir:The late Ian Boyne motivated and inspired people from all walks of life with his inspirational and educational interviews, so much so that many youngsters and adults alike were always enthused as they were re-educated and given a vision of themselves on the different television programmes he hosted.His most popular programmes, Profile, Religious Hard Talk as well as Issues and Answers, provided mentorship for a lot of Jamaicans who were taught how to be determined and persistent, as they strive to be individuals of excellence in their field of endeavour or in life in general.At the same time, Mr Boyne certainly made a big difference because he enabled viewers to believe that they could accomplish their goals and aspirations in life. He was a giant in the field of journalism, who consistently informed the general public without fear or favour, while he tried to be objective and not give his personal feelings when he wrote his political columns for many years.Indeed, his colleagues in the fourth estate, especially those at the Jamaica Information Service - where he was employed directly - would have learned the art of effectively disseminating information which Boyne demonstrated throughout his career.Valentine Pearson