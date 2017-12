/ THE EDITOR, Sir:The year 2017 has been a tough one, globally. In Jamaica it has been no different. From the alarming crime rate to deaths of prominent Jamaicans, we have had a lot to deal with. Still, we have more to be thankful for than we have to complain about. We are a free people who live on a beautiful Caribbean island. We are not at war. We have had plenty of rain. We have hope. Sometimes when things seem tough it is good to take the time to compare our situation with those less fortunate than ourselves. Imagine living in Syria. How about Somalia? Sudan? Venezuela ? I urge every Jamaican to reflect on our blessings during this season and try to come up with ways that we can make the coming year better.HopefulCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi