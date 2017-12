ANSA Coatings International Ltd (ACIL) which is a subsidiary of ANSA McAL Group of Companies Ltd, yesterday announced that its take-over bid for Berger Paints Ltd (BPL) was successful.In a published notice, ACIL announced that all the terms and conditions of the Offer have been complied with or waived."Berger shareholders have deposited aproximately 692,277 shares (subject to verfication of validity of all acceptances received) which together with ACIL's and its affiliates existing sharehlding in BPL represents approximately 94 per cent of the outstanding Ordinary shares."The offer price per ordinary share would be TT$6.76.ACIL said it had already paid for a portion of the shares as it sought to takeover BPL."In compliance with the Offer and Securities Industry (take-over) Bylaws 2005, prior to the extension of the Offer dated December 6, 2017, which extended the Offer from December 6, 2017 to December 22, 2017 ACIL took up 342,133 Ordinary shares and paid a total consideration of $2,312,819.08."Clearly determined to take up the remaining ordinary shares of 350,144 which would be validly deposited during the extended period pursuant to its offer, the company announced it was ready to pay $2,366,973.44."The total consideration to be paid for the Offer is approximately $4,679,792.52. The consideration (692,277 shares) is expected to be paid to BPL shareholders on or before January 2, 2018."

