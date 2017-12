© Roberto Pocaterra

T&T's economy is still not ?out of the woods? yet according to Republic Bank's Economic Newsletter for December 2017.This was attributed to hydrocarbon production failing to create enough positive spill over effects for the non-energy sector in the rest of the economy.?Based on recent information it was also revealed that the fiscal deficit target for 2016/2017 was missed by some distance. Weak consumer demand resulted in retail prices being contained for the period and the slowing down of business credit. Foreign reserves continued to dwindle, falling below 10 months of import cover, which was the lowest level since May, 2008.? the newsletter said.According to the report, the energy sector continued to face challenges in the prevailing low-price environment.In the third quarter of 2017, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price remained weak, averaging US$48.16 per barrel (p/b) compared to US$48.15 p/b and US$51.64 p/b in the second and first quarters, respectively.In the non-energy sector, construction sector activity contracted during the first half of 2017 due to delays in public and private sector projects.This trend likely continued into the third quarter, as cement sales decreased by 11.7 percent to average 40,710 tonnes.?Annual data revealed a 4 per cent decline, however, this year-on-year contraction in cement sales pales in comparison to the double digit declines recorded in 2016.A fall in retail sales and new vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2017, offered clear indications of the weakened state of the distribution sector.New vehicle sales (which serves as a proxy for the distribution sector) contracted in the third quarter with a year-on-year decline of 3.9 percent.?The report gave its outlook for 2018 on a more positive note.?While the economy is expected to decline by an estimated 2.3 percent in 2017, growth is projected to be positive in early 2018 due to increased energy sector production and a slight recovery in non-energy sector activity.?The report said that the establishment of the US$100 million EximBank facility should aid businesses in the manufacturing sector to acquire the necessary foreign exchange to continue their daily operations and stimulate non-energy sector growth.?Based on the specific criteria to qualify for this facility, it could possibly encourage manufacturing companies to generate more export earnings and hence, more foreign exchange.While no definitive date was provided for the commencement of the housing construction incentive programme, construction activity is expected to pick up by mid-2018.?

