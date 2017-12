WESTERN BUREAU:Singer Miguel Antonio thrilled the teachers of the Caribbean's largest early-childhood institution, Montego Bay Infant, at Mantra Restaurant and Bar, recently.The school's board of governors and principal, Venice Morris, feted the teachers who had spent the year nurturing more than 920 children enrolled at Montego Bay's newest attraction overlooking the hip strip and the famous Sangster International Airport.From as early as 6:30 p.m., the teachers and their guests started arriving at the Queen's Drive facility, ready to kick-start the Christmas celebration.Dressed in their finest, the educators were treated to an 'Out of Many, One People' menu, which showcased the richness of the various cultures that have affected the country.Jamaican cuisine, infused with Indian and Chinese flavours, titillated the taste buds, opening the sensory cells, while bringing a spirit of joy to an event that brought the teachers closer.Morris, who took charge of the school 12 months ago, was satisfied and encouraged by the camaraderie. In her message to the team, she said, "I am fortunate to be among such a great team of dedicated persons, and although we have had our good and bad times, I am very happy to be able to share this beautiful occasion with you all."Paul Archibald and the Atomic Band provided the entertainment for the evening.

