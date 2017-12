© Roberto Pocaterra

NEW ORLEANS (AP):It took Rajon Rondo 20 games in a Pelicans uniform to rewrite franchise record books.As Rondo gains more comfort with his new team - and its unusual line-up featuring two dynamic All-Star big men - his ability to recognise mismatches and put talented scorers in advantageous spots could be exactly what New Orleans need.Rondo set a franchise record with a career-high 25 assists in just 30 minutes on the court, Anthony Davis had 33 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, and the Pelicans beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-113 on Wednesday night."The No. 1 thing is we got the win. And then me, personally, I love passing the ball," Rondo said. "I've been blessed to play with a lot of great players, and what I take pride in is making those guys' jobs easier."DeMarcus Cousins had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday scored 23 points for the Pelicans, who've won three straight all by 14 or more points.Rondo was quick to point out his whole team moved the ball that well and shot accurately.The Pelicans had a record 40 assists as a team on 48 total field goals."That speaks for itself.It wasn't just me," Rondo said. "The ball was hopping and we were making plays for one another."Davis even credited Rondo, who missed the start of the season with an abdominal injury, for improving team defence."He's been getting on me about not blocking shots, so for the last couple of games I've been trying to just go after everything," Davis said.Caris LeVert scored 22 points and Nik Stauskas added 21 for Brooklyn.SELECT COMPANYRondo is the only active player with 25 assists in a game and among only seven players in NBA history to have done it, the others being Scott Skiles, John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Kevin Johnson, Nate McMillan and Isiah Thomas.Wednesday's results: Boston 102 Charlotte 91; Dallas 98 Indiana 94; Atlanta 113 Washington 99; Chicago 92 New York 87; Minnesota 128 Denver 125, OT; New Orleans 128 Brooklyn 113; Oklahoma City 124 Toronto 107; Sacramento 109 Cleveland 95; Golden State 126 Utah 101; Memphis 109 LA Lakers 99.

