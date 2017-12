Despite the best efforts of the president and the Republican-controlled Congress, the Affordable Care Act is proving extremely difficult to kill.Yes, President Trump has said several times that the federal tax law ?repeals? Obama care by getting rid of the mandate that every American have health insurance or pay a fine.But it seems many Americans ? including Floridians ? don?t believe him.As December ends, the Sunshine State has already seen a record number of people sign up for the Affordable Care Act. Florida was among the states whose sign-up period was extended until Dec. 31 due to Hurricane Irma.

