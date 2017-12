James Reimer delivered for the Florida Panthers ? again.Reimer stopped 29 shots in his 10th straight start, and Florida beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night for its fourth straight victory.Derek MacKenzie and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the second period as the Panthers earned their first win over the Flyers since March 12, 2016, snapping a four-game losing streak against Philly. Jared McCann also scored."We came out hard and (Reimer) made the saves he's supposed to make," Florida coach Bob Boughner said. "It got a little crazy in the third, but our first 40 minutes pushed us through to the win."

