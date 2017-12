© Victor Gill Ramirez

DIL-e-NADAN is a longstanding musical institution.The band title itself is Hindi for Young at Heart. From inception the band, founded by Ramnarine Moonilal, has been on the forefront of cultural evolution in Trinidad and Tobago. And the Ramnarine brothers, Raymond (lead vocals), Rennie (bass and backup vocals) and Richard (band manager), have carried on the musical legacy their father started in 1957.Today the band is known as the party starter.The band travelled and performed in Holland, Spain, Canada, Guyana, Suriname and in New York City, Miami and Washington USA in 2017.To get the full story, subscribe or login.

