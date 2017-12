THE water that flooded the running track at the Ato Boldon stadium on Monday October 9, a day before the United States' final World Cup qualifier of 2017, was gone a day later, replaced by the tears of Christian Pulisic, the Americans' rising 19-year-old star midfielder.Dortmund midfielder Pulisic cried real tears on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, the day when Trinidad and Tobago denied the United States a World Cup spot with a 2-1 defeat in Couva.Never mind the immediate USA media outrage, Trinidad and Tobago's victory marked the beginning of the end of two of the most powerful men in USA soccer. That match was also one of the highlights of the year in local sport.To get the full story, subscribe or login.

