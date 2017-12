© Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi

Trinidad and Tobago's 2-1 victory over the United States in an October 10 World Cup qualifier has been rated as second among the five best Caribbean football stories of 2017 by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), and second only to Jamaica reaching a second successive CONCACAF Gold Cup final.Posted on concacaf.com, the top Caribbean event of 2017 was the Gold Cup run which saw Jamaica falling 2-1 to USA in the final."No team from the Caribbean had ever advanced to a CONCACAF Gold Cup final until Jamaica did it two years ago, falling to Mexico, 3-1," CONCACAF said. "While many would have considered the Reggae Boyz's chances of reaching a second straight decider to be unlikely, they once again earned the opportunity to lift the trophy in 2017, only to suffer a 2-1 setback to the United States." Second in the CONCACAF ratings was Trinidad and Tobago's 2-1 victory over the U.S. to prevent the Americans from qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

