Senior counsel Israel Khan says he suspects a plan is afoot to let Chief Justice Ivor Archie off the hook without an investigation.In a release yesterday, Khan stated that the three most senior judges of both the Court of Appeal and First Instance Bench should form a delegation and seek an audience with Archie to demand he publicly refute all the scandalous allegations against him which are in the public domain.He added that Archie should be given an ultimatum of a seven-day deadline to comply or else the judges would, via the Attorney General, call for Archie's impeachment.Khan stated that the standard of proof required to establish the facts for the removal of Archie must be cogent, compelling, convincing and credible.

