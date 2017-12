THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has begun an investigation into the accident which claimed the life of 20-year-old Gabrielle Edward, according to PCA director David West.“An official investigation has been initiated, and given the report under Section 21 1 B of the PCA Act, we are also going to audit the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service file with regard to this accident,” West said yesterday.He said although Edward's relatives had not yet lodged an official report with the PCA, the accident “falls into our remit”, and since the authority was aware of the report it can launch an enquiry.To get the full story, subscribe or login.

