The players? intent Thursday, by no means, was to criticize beleaguered former University of Miami coach Al Golden, who now works with tight ends for the Detroit Lions, or the people who worked for him. But two seasons playing for Mark Richt and this coaching staff has given veteran Hurricanes players an understanding of how much has changed for the better with this program.In an Orange Bowl news conference at a Fort Lauderdale hotel on Thursday, UM players Kc McDermott and Malik Rosier offered big picture perspective on the biggest changes since Richt arrived and how they have elevated this program to 9-4 and 10-2 seasons:? To McDermott, the biggest difference is the accountability that Richt instilled the first time he met with players.?Coach Richt said I want to trust you like men? and if ?you mess up, you [will be treated] like children. If you mess up three times, you are gone. You are not given much of a leash.?

