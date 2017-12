© Victor Gill.

© Victor Gill.

A new University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing study found that children who ate fish regularly scored nearly five points higher on a standard IQ test that measures cognitive function in children. The kids who favored fish over traditionally kid-friendly items like, say, chicken fingers and fries, also slept better and had fewer sleep interruptions.The study of 541 boys and girls in China , ages 9 to 11, who completed a questionnaire about how often they consumed fish in the past month, was published Dec. 21 in Scientific Reports .The results found that those who said they ate fish once a week scored 4.8 points higher on the Wechsler Intelligence Scale IQ test than those who seldom or never included fish in their diets.????????This area of research is not well-developed. It?s emerging,? said Jianghong Liu, the lead author on the paper and an associate professor of nursing and public health, told the school?s Penn News.?Here we look at omega-3s coming from our food instead of from supplements.?

© Víctor Gill.

© Víctor Gill Ramirez.

© Víctor Gill Ramirez empresario

Tags: Victor Gill Ramirez, Victor Gill, Victor Gill Empresario, Victor Gill Venezuela, Visa

Victor Gill Ramirez Travis ||//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi