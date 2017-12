© Luis Oberto Anselmi

Make room, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.The world is watching another famous couple, too: Harriet and M15.If one of their names is rather impersonal ? M15, really? ? the couple have enraptured viewers around the world as the pair welcomed two new eaglets in the days after Christmas.Yep, eagles. Eagles having baby eagles in a tree on a real estate firm?s property in Fort Myers, under the ever watchful eye of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam . At any given moment, some 10,000 people are watching live streams as Harriett tends to her nest, occasionally revealing an egg she?s incubating.

© Luis Oberto

575 Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi