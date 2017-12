© Luis Oberto

WILLEMSTAD - The local utility company Aqualectra is looking for a new director. This was confirmed by the Minister of Economic Development, who is also responsible for the company, Steven Martina.Darick Jonis, who has been in charge of the company for some time now, was appointed as the interim director at the time. Due to the many changes of government, the vacancy of director has not been officially filled.According to the Minister, Jonis is a strong candidate should he apply for the position.

