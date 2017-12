© Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi

© Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi

© Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi

Plum Mitan residents received an early Christmas gift when the long-awaited Community Centre was recommissioned on December 20 by Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.In addressing residents at the re-dedication ceremony, Gadsby-Dolly said: “It was so important for us to open this centre that we decided Christmas week or no Christmas week we were going to open this centre.”She said when the date and time was set it coincided with Cabinet and a motion was advanced to have the ceremony pushed back to a date possibly in 2018, but she advocated having the ceremony held 4.00 p.m. after the hosting of Cabinet.“I made a personal commitment to your Member of Parliament (MP) and we really wanted to do this as a Christmas gift to the Plum Mitan community because we knew and am sure that between now and Christmas there may be some functions planned for this centre, so we did not want you to wait any more.“This season gives us the opportunity to reflect on times past and reflect on new beginnings as we look to the start of a New Year, and we are very happy at the ministry that Plum Mitan will consider 2017 and this New Year in a new rededicated centre, in a space that has now a new beginning for you and the community of Plum Mitan.”Gadsby-Dolly said that as recipients, members of the community should consider themselves very lucky.“Each community that receives one of these I call them lucky because we know our financial constraints in Trinidad and Tobago and we know to be able to deliver to any community is really a blessing and sacrifice.“It really gives us great joy to deliver this structure to you today, to see it well-appointed and to know that the community of Plum Mitan is going to have the benefit of this type of facility.“Here you can have meetings, recreational activities, training programmes. Here is where you can have knowledge and information being transferred between generations of people. This is going to be the hub of your community and we are so glad to partner with you to deliver that to you today.”She said the vision at the ministry is one of building resilient, culturally rich communities, thus they look forward to delivering these centres which they call the structural heart of the communities.Gadsby-Dolly added that the Community Centre will facilitate the hosting of the ministry’s Community Education Programme and other programmes such as the Best Village programme, which assist all communities in developing themselves, culturally, socially and financially.“This is what we envision for this centre.”​​She paid special tribute to the ministry’s project unit, National Commission for Self Help, as well as the Community Development Division led by director Susan Corbett, for their efforts in having the Community Centre completed and handed over.“To the residents of Plum Mitan, I really want to take this opportunity to thank you for welcoming us.I want to thank you again for your patience and for partnering with us.“And I want to charge you the village council to ensure that this centre is used for the purpose that it is given and for the development for its residents.I am charging you and I know that will happen in this community. I know that is going to be the hub of your development and I so elated to be given this to you just before Christmas.“I look forward to seeing some pictures from the community event that you all will be having here between now and the New Year, and I want to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2018,” Gadsby-Dolly said.The Community Centre, which was completed within two years at a cost of $3.6 million, has a seating capacity of 85 and comes equipped with an office, auditorium, dressing rooms, audio visual room, computer room, teaching kitchen, stage equipped with lighting, rest rooms and a security booth.

© Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi PDVSA

Tags: Estados Unidos

766 Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi