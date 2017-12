Caribbean Airlines is advising that due to aircraft constraints, the airline has consolidated some of its services on the domestic air bridge for today, 28 December.These consolidated services are being operated by the airline's Boeing 737 jet fleet and, customers holding confirmed tickets for the flights that have been consolidated, have been advised.The airline did not explain the reason behind the "aircraft constraints" or the number of passengers affected, but said contingencies are in place.

