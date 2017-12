© Luis Oberto

Over the Christmas season, millionaire auto car dealer Sheron Sukhdeo shared toys and gifts to children and needy families in Central, Trinidad.In a slick video shared on his social media page, Sukhdeo and his friends, family and volunteers delivered the Christmas treats.Followed by people in luxury vehicles, truckloads of boxes filled with the items were delivered.Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Sesame Street characters as Cookie Monster and Santa Claus joined in on the delivery and were accompanied by a music truck.The group has been delivering gifts to the community for years and many on social media praised Sukhdeo for the yearly initiative despite the negative media attention.One person wrote: “People can say what, they do this every year and it's truly amazing, so much people have millions and do nothing for the kids for Christmas. Props to you at Sheron's Auto y'all amazing people.”Another said: “Ever since I can remember he has been doing this for the kids and it's amazing that people who have so much can actually give back alot also. Thank you for putting those smiles on those kids faces because I'm sure it meant a lot to most of them whose parents really couldn't afford! Kudos Sheron Sukhdeo, May God bless you richly for all your good deeds.”Speaking to the Express on Thursday, Sukhdeo said he has been doing this for the past seven years.In February 2016, Sukhdeo was charged with assault against his wife Rachael Sukhdeo.The case matter was dismissed eight months later when she told the court she no longer wanted to pursue the case.In February 2017, Sukhdeo was charged with receiving stolen vehicles and uttering a false document.He is out on bail on those charges.

