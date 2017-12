© Victor Gill.

THE daughter of missing Freeport mother Anita Mohammed is appealing to Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) to release her mother's cellphone records which may lead them to getting her back.Chelsea Mohammed told Express that the phone records are crucial to the police solving her mother's case, the company had been consistently denying their requests for the records.“TSTT said they will not release the legal documents to me or the police that they requested”, the daughter said. “My mom is missing nine days now and they are treating it like it is not important. But this is a life that we are talking about. “Mohammed, 20, in a Facebook post on Wednesday expressed her frustration.She wrote: “TSTT could you please put your [email protected] # polices up your asses and assist me in finding my mother? It's been eight days since she's been gone and I'm at my breaking point.This is a missing person. I made a report and I have proof of being her daughter, I even showed up with two officers of the AKU (Anti-Kidnapping Unit).What more do you need? Why do I now have to find lawyers to get her call log? Losing my father came as a shock and I lost him instantly.Losing my mother like this is even worse because I have no closure to this whole situation”.Anita Mohammed, 45, was last seen driving her black Toyota Hilux Vigo in the Central area on December 20.Relatives said Anita Mohammed of Freeport called her daughter to say she had visited a friend in Chaguaramas and was going to the supermarket before returning home.She is the mother of two, and her husband died four years ago.Mohammed said it was unlike her mother to not contact them for long periods of time.She said her mother left that day with only her wallet with her bank card and identification.It is suspected that Anita Mohammed may have been targeted for her vehicle.Mohammed said she accompanied AKU police officers to the Chaguanas branch of TSTT with national identification.“I went with her passport and my birth paper which says that she gave birth to me.She is missing. It is all over the news. But still they won't give me any records concerning her last calls so we can have some kind of lead”, she said.Mohammed said TSTT said they could not release the requested documents to her or the police until the issues were sorted in the legal department.“The AKU officers went with my receipt and identification to the TSTT legal department in Port of Spain.But they were told that TSTT will not be giving them any information without the Ministry of National Security's lawyers talking to their lawyers.I find this is stupid since the Government owns TSTT”, said the daughter. “The police said they have been having problems with them (TSTT) from the start, since she went missing.They made a waste run thinking they would get the records when it was just the lawyers waiting for them”.Of her social media post, Mohammed said: “I am trying to shame TSTT into doing something.They are really being stupid right now”.“I am just frustrated because I don't have any answers.With my dad's (death) it was just instant. But in this case I don't have any closure until I know what happened or is happening to her. I am doing everything I possibly can. The people who can give us further assistance, meaning TSTT, are just dragging their feet“, she said.

