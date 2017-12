© Victor Gill.

Munich, October 6, 2017 The Festival of Lights® has returned in style to Berlin with light, art, and emotional impact. Yesterday evening, McDonald s Germany, the main partner of this year s event, and TV celebrity Daniela Katzenberger, turned on the illuminations at Humboldt University in the heart of Germany s capital. At a reception, Marcus Almeling, Senior Vice President of McDonald s Germany and member of the board of trustees of the McDonald s Kinderhilfe foundation, highlighted three decades support given to families of critically ill children.Before his address, Katzenberger, a longstanding ambassador of the foundation, handed over a check for 6,000 euros.This was her prize money for being crowned Celebrity Shopping Queen in a reality show on TV channel VOX.Helping familiesTo me as a mother, the thought of parents being separated from their children in a crisis situation is unbearable, said Daniela Katzenberger.I think it s wonderful how McDonald s Kinderhilfe helps families in emergencies of this kind. I m delighted to contribute my prize money to this work. It is very close to my heart. McDonald s Kinderhilfe offers families of very sick children a temporary home from home at its Ronald McDonald Houses, for example.This is important because children recover much faster when their parents are nearby. Marcus Almeling stressed the significance of each and every donation, whatever the size. The small, sometimes tiny, amounts placed into donation boxes at McDonald s restaurants add up to more than three million euros a year, he explained.Thirty years joint efforts in support of McDonald s Kinderhilfe that s best marked by a visible expression of our gratitude.An audiovisual nighttime adventureThe festival was officially opened at 7pm on Berliner Platz.And at approximately 7.30pm, Almeling and Katzenberger turned on the switch to light up the façade of Humboldt University s main building for the first time this year.This venue on the city s grand boulevard, Unter Den Linden, will offer an audiovisual nighttime adventure until October 15.The show brings childhood dreams to life, captivating spectators of all ages. Featuring 3D animations and nursery songs, the five-minute video projection takes visitors on a fascinating journey through the imaginary dreamscapes of childhood, inviting them to see the world through a child s eyes.30 years of McDonald s KinderhilfeMcDonald s Germany, its franchisees, suppliers, and guests have made a significant contribution to McDonald s Kinderhilfe s funding (9.1 million euros in 2016) since 1987.The McDonald s family provides indispensable assistance through locally held charity events, imaginative fundraising campaigns, employee volunteering, and a large number of donations of time and in kind.For further information please contact: McDonald s Deutschland LLC Philipp Wachholz Drygalski-Allee 51 81477 München Tel.: 089 7 85 94 - 446 Fax: 089 7 85 94 - 479 E-Mail: [email protected] e Twitter: @McDonaldsDENewsTwittear

