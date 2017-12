Representatives of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security are continuing their fieldwork to collect the relevant information so that an additional 70 Montego Bay residents who were affected by last month?s flooding can get assistance.Eighty residents were presented with cheques on Friday at the ministry?s temporary Montego Bay regional offices on Cottage Road.Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson explained that over 150 persons were affected.However, she said there were problems with the Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) of some of the victims.The flooding resulted from heavy rains which lashed the city for about four hours.Several roadways were blocked for hours and extensive damage was done to private and public properties.Many residents living on William Street, King Street, Norwood, Dome Street and other areas were impacted.

