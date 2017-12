The Clarendon police are probing the cause of death of two little girls who were found dead in Pleasant Valley, Clarendon, yesterday.The children are reportedly three and nine years old.Reports are that yesterday afternoon, their mother returned home to find them foaming at the mouth and rushed them to the hospital.Both were later pronounced dead.The mother was being questioned by the police yesterday.

Con información de: