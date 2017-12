© Luis Oberto

National Security Minister Robert Montague says a recent visit to the 9th Citizen Security Week in Colombia has provided local security officials with helpful information and suggestions regarding technological solutions available to deal with Jamaica?s crime problem.The 9th Citizen Security Week was led by the Inter-American Development Bank with support from the Colombian Government.The aim of the Citizen Security Week was to provide public security policymakers and directors of violence and crime prevention with a platform for dialogue and inform them of the main challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean.The discussions were centred on the challenges that states face to establish legitimacy and trust in the implementation of citizen security public policies, through the exchange of experiences and best practices that have consolidated in the last decades.The Jamaican Delegation led by Montague and National Security Advisor, Major General Antony Anderson visited the Police Unit for Peace, the intelligence unit and the Telematics Directorate of the Colombian National Police while in Bogota. The delegation also visited the Medellin Regional Intelligence Office and the Joint Emergency and Security System of the Medellin Metropolitan Area.

