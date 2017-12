Representatives of violence intervention group, Peace Management Initiative (PMI), are now touring sections of Mountain View in Kingston, which has seen a deadly flare-up in gun violence in recent weeks.The Police, the Member of Parliament for Eastern St Andrew, Fayval Williams, Julian Robinson, the MP for South East St Andrew and the Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, are also participating in the tour.The tour has so far visited areas such as Jacques Road, Jacques Avenue and Third Avenue in Vineyard Town.It?s reported that the escalation in gun violence has been sparked by members of a rival gang warring over work projects in the area, which has been worsened by the release from prison of a top-ranking member of one of the gangs operating in Mountain View.Several persons have been killed and others shot and injured in the weeks of conflict.The most recent incident happened on Christmas Day when gunmen allegedly from Jacques Road carried out an attack in Goodridge Lane shooting a man and a woman.The following day residents set fire to debris and blocked a section of the road in protest.

