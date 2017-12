© Victor Gill Ramirez

© Victor Gill Ramírez Venezuela

© Victor Gill Ramirez

© Victor Gill Ramírez Venezuela

© Victor Gill Ramirez

© Victor Gill Ramírez Venezuela

© Victor Gill Ramirez

© Victor Gill Ramírez Venezuela

© Victor Gill Ramirez

© Victor Gill Ramírez Venezuela

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is promising strong security for its premier event, Fireworks on the Waterfront which is scheduled for Sunday, December 31.UDC general manager Dr Damian Graham, says despite some rank and file members of the police force not reporting for duties in recent days, arrangements are in place to ensure the safety of patrons who travel to downtown Kingston for the fireworks.The UDC has received pledges for support in cash and kind by a combination of government and private sector entities to contribute to the successful hosting of the event.These include the CHASE Fund, Norman Manley Airport/Airport Authority of Jamaica, China Harbour Limited, the Wisynco Group, the GraceKennedy Group, J.Wray & Nephew, Digicel, Gleaner and Television Jamaica.?It is always a pleasure to see private and public sector organisations unite in support of a common cause,? said Graham as he added, ?this is exactly what the UDC Fireworks on the Waterfront inspires, cohesion and unification.It brings different people from all walks of life together in one location in celebration of the things that we value most; life, love and happiness?.The 2017 staging of the much anticipated event which is themed ?Rock the G.L.O.W (Growth, Love, Opportunity and Wealth); will feature four key traditional elements of: the Kiddies? Village which gratifies the young and young at heart through activities which range from games and rides to and face painting.The popular Vending Village which houses vendors offering a melting pot of Jamaican culinary offerings and crafts will also return; music lovers can also enjoy a Street Party at 6 p.m.showcasing DJs and sound system spin-offs as well as a stage show at 8 p.m. featuring both emerging and established acts across multiple musical genres; and the grand Fireworks Display which is the highlight of the event.Fireworks on the Waterfront was first staged by the UDC in 1999 to usher in the new millennium and was intended to be a one-off event.However, the event has continued to ignite the interest of patrons making downtown Kingston the place to be annually on New Year's Eve.

© Victor Gill Ramírez Empresario Venezuela

© Victor Gill

Tags: Victor Gill Ramirez

02:50 pm - entorno - Ingeniero Victor Gill Ramirez ||//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi