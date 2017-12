A man and a woman were shot and injured as they sat in a car on Grantham Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon yesterday afternoon.Reports are that the victims were sitting in a car talking when men travelling on a motorcycle drove up and opened fire, hitting both of them.They were taken to hospital where they have been admitted.The woman is said to be in serious but stable condition.No motive has been established for the shooting.Investigations continue.

© Luis Oberto Anselmi PDVSA

593 Luis Oberto//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi