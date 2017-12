The Jamaica Police Federation has again written to Prime Minister Andrew Holness seeking his intervention into the stalemate over wage negotiations.After meeting yesterday, the Central Executive of the Police Federation decided to write to the prime minister for a second time to stress the urgency of his intervention.This is after the police union which represents rank-and-file members wrote to the prime minister last week seeking an urgent meeting.The prime minister is yet to respond.This as the Police Federation and the Ministry of Finance remain at loggerheads over salary negotiations for the 2017-2019 contract period.The Finance Ministry has offered a four per cent increase in year one and a further two per cent increase in year two.However, the offer has been rejected by the Federation, which is demanding a higher rate of increase.Rank and file members of the police force have been staging a sick-out since last week to express their disapproval of the government's wage offer.Several police divisions have been reporting scores of police personnel not turning up for work due to illness.After four consecutive days, the widespread sick-out has placed a strain on policing activities across the island.

