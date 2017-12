© Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi

There is still no word from the Police Federation whether rank and file members have decided to end or escalate their mass sick out action to protest against the government's wage offer, even as the Police High Command is conceding that its operations are being severely affected.The Central Executive of the Federation met on Wednesday to discuss their next move following the failure of the government to respond to its request for a meeting with the Prime Minister.The Federation wrote to the Prime Minister last week after wage talks with the Ministry of Finance collapsed.The Federation rejected the government's offer of six per cent increase over two years.There are reports that more than six thousand rank and file members are now off the job as part of the mass sick out to press the government for increased wages.Deputy Commissioner in charge of strategic operations Clifford Blake has admitted that the Force is stretched as a result of the sick out.OppositionIn response to the continued standoff, Senator Lambert Brown, Opposition Spokesman on the Public Service, has accused the Prime Minister of adopting an arrogant approach in dealing with the disgruntled cops."The government has been silent in the face of nearly six thousand police officers protesting… The arrogance of the government in treating with the public sector and the police wage negotiations; it is sad that the Police Federation wrote to the Prime Minister and they have received no response in respect to their claim," he said in an interview with RJR News .He has declared that any government led by (Opposition Leader) Dr. Peter Phillips and in which he has a role to play in the Public Service "would never abandon the negotiations; we would be constantly trying to find creative ways to resolve the matter."

© Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi PDVSA

Tags: Estados Unidos

404 Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi