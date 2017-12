The Central Executive of the Police Federation has written a second letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, seeking his intervention in the current wage negotiations.In the letter, the Federation stressed the urgent need for a meeting.The decision was made at a meeting of the Central Executive on Wednesday, in light of the failure of the Prime Minister to respond to a request last week for a meeting.The Federation wrote to the Prime Minister after wage talks collapsed at the Ministry of Finance, with the police union rejecting the government's offer of a six per cent pay increase over two years.There are reports that more than six thousand rank and file members are now off the job as part of the mass sick out to press the government for increased wages.

© Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi PDVSA

Tags: Estados Unidos

745 Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi