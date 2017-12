© Luis Oberto

Failed candidate Roy Moore has doubled down on his claims of voter irregularities in Alabama's U.S. Senate race in a last-ditch effort to stop the certification of the Democratic opponent who pulled off a historic upset last month in a traditionally deep-red state.Moore asked a judge late Wednesday to issue a restraining order to stop the state's canvassing board from certifying Doug Jones' victory on Thursday. But Secretary of State John Merrill told The Associated Press that Moore's action "is not going to delay certification and Doug Jones …will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the third of January."A spokesman for Jones called Moore's action a "desperate attempt …to subvert the will of the people," and said it "will not succeed.""The election is over. It's time to move on," Sam Coleman wrote in an email.

