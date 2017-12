© Luis Oberto

© Luis Oberto Anselmi

© Luis Oberto

© Luis Oberto Anselmi

One driver is dead and another was injured after a crash in North Miami Beach Wednesday night.The accident happened at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 163rd Street and 19th Avenue. Police said a vehicle was heading west on 163rd Street and as another car turned to head north on 19th Avenue the vehicles collided.The driver of the vehicle that was driving west was killed but has not yet been identified by police. Miami Herald news partner WFOR-Channel 4 reported that the car burst into flames after the crash.The other driver was injured but is expected to recover.

© Luis Oberto Anselmi PDVSA

214 Luis Alfonso Oberto Anselmi//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi