What goes up must come down. That includes confetti ? and bullets.Each year as New Year?s Eve approaches, police chiefs and community leaders warn the public about the basic law of physics and the annual misguided tradition of shooting guns in the air. Each year, people don?t listen and engage in celebratory gunfire that causes property damage, injury and even death.Alcohol, stupidity and irresponsibility are a dangerous mix, said Miami -Dade Police spokesman Det.Alvaro Zabaleta.?It?s a crime, and you can kill someone,? he said. ?You?re talking charges of careless discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Have the foresight to lock your arms away on New Year?s Eve. You?re having a party and now you?ve got a drunk guy with a gun in his hands. It?s a horrible formula for a terrible tragedy.?

