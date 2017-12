/ If you’re cruising in 2018, be ready to dish out a bit more in tips.On Jan. 2, Miami -based cruise company Royal Caribbean Cruises is increasing its automatic gratuity — the amount passengers are recommended to pay in service fees per person per day — on two of its cruise lines: Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises.On Royal Caribbean, the hike will be more than 7 percent to $14.50 and $17.50 for guests in suites. That amounts to about $203 for a couple on a seven-day cruise, or about $406 for a family of four.On Celebrity, the increase will also by more than 7 percent for standard cabins, to $14.50. The increase will be to $15 for Concierge Class and AquaClass staterooms and $18 for suites.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi