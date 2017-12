/ There is still no word from the Police Federation whether rank and file members have decided to end or escalate their mass sick out action to protest against the government's wage offer, even as the Police High Command is conceding that its operations are being severely affected.The Central Executive of the Federation met on Wednesday to discuss their next move following the failure of the government to respond to its request for a meeting with the Prime Minister.The Federation wrote to the Prime Minister last week after wage talks with the Ministry of Finance collapsed.The Federation rejected the government's offer of six per cent increase over two years.There are reports that more than six thousand rank and file members are now off the job as part of the mass sick out to press the government for increased wages.Deputy Commissioner in charge of strategic operations Clifford Blake has admitted that the Force is stretched as a result of the sick out.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi