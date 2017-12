/ Tragedy struck in the community of Pleasant Valley, Clarendon on Wednesday evening, when two children, aged three and nine, were found dead at their home.It's reported that, sometime after 5.00 p.m., the mother left her two daughters at home to run an errand.On her return she reportedly found the two girls unresponsive and foaming at the mouth. They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.An autopsy is to be performed to determine the cause of death.RJR News understands that investigators are probing reports that the children became ill after purchasing an item from a nearby shop.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi