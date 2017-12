/ The Westmoreland police are reporting that a gun seized last week in the possession of a murder suspect has been linked to last month's quadruple killing in Little London, Westmoreland.Superintendent Michael Phipps, Crime Chief for Area 1 headquarters, says ballistics and forensic tests revealed that the firearm was one of the weapons used in the killing of the four victims, including a Swedish national.The gun was seized in possession of the one of the prime suspects who was captured last week during a police operation.The cops are still searching for five other suspects.The charred remains of Swedish national Susan Clarke, her husband, Alwin Clarke, his brother, 30 year old Derron Walters, and 31 year old Wayne Tomlinson were found in a house at Broughton, Little London on November 24.Autopsies later revealed that they had been shot by the attackers who later set the house ablaze.Investigators say the killers were demanding guns and money from Alwin Clarke.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi