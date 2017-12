/ Chutney soca artiste Nermal "Massive" Gosein yesterday called for a boycott of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition after he claimed he was banned from taking part.The competition is already in jeopardy because of a lack of sponsorship.Gosein claimed that there are attempts to silence him as an artiste and vowed that he will not "be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency."He also called on Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to investigate how much money promoters have made out of these competitions having acquired government and private sponsorship.In a statement, Gosein said the announcement by promoters, George Singh and National Chutney Foundation President, Dr Vijay Ramlal that they will not allow him to sing his controversial hit Rowlee Mudda Count, "is an insult to all artistes and a blow against the art form."He claimed he was advised to change the lyrics of the song "to dilute the political sting" but he objected.Gosein said to do so would be a "gross violation and infringement of my poetic license as an artiste."On Tuesday, promoter George Singh said he found the song distasteful while Ramlal said it was offensive.The artiste found support from veteran calypsonian Franz "De Lamo" Lambkin who said Gosein’s composition was no different to calypsoes sung in previous years by various calypsonians and should just be left alone.Lambkin said that while the song is "in bad taste" it shouldn’t be taken so far as to have Gosein and/or the calypso to be barred from competitions and any other arena.He also blamed society for being hypocritical, as he strongly believes in freedom of the press and freedom of expression."When things like this happen I feel politics should stay out of it and let society judge and let society accept or reject," Lambkin said. Calypsonian Hollis "Chalkdust" Liverpool, who said he is yet to listen to the song, said that society should be the ones to decide on the lyrical content.Liverpool’s sentiments were echoed by the president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO), Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance)."I would not make any judgment on the calypso because we, at TUCO, do not tell calypsonians what to sing or what to write and with regard to competitions, we do not tell the judges what to select and what not to select but we have strict rules to our competition and once a song falls within the rules we consider it," Masimba said."If we are to look at the content if Gosein’s song then we should look at all the content in all songs being played on the radio and that includes the barrage of foreign songs from pop to urban because sometimes I listen to it and tell myself what are we playing to our ears and in the ears of the children," he said. Gosein’s latest song has triggered a heated online debate on what should pass for composition at the national level.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi