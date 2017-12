/ Bmobile yesterday reminded customers that come January 1 2018, it would be closing the doors of all nine of its flagship stores in Trinidad and shifting customers to utilize any of its 86 partner locations across the country.A release issued by the company yesterday said: "This program of Retail and Digital Transformation is designed to give our customers access to all of the same services our flagship stores provided, including both mobile and residential services, while we continue to have 86 full service bmobile partner locations in operation nationwide"The release added that customers also have access to an online portal called "b-online" that provides access "to e-bills, making payments, getting receipts, adding all of their mobile and residential accounts into one place and being able to interact with a customer service representative"Commenting further on the change in operations, TSTT's Executive Vice President of HR, IR and Corporate Services Carol David stated that there would be no job losses as a result of the closure of the stores."TSTT is committed to helping all affected staff adjust to the new reality and TSTT's HR department will be providing full support through re-training and coaching to achieve a smooth transition and to ensure that employees continue to enjoy rewarding and fulfilling careers with the company" David said.When the company first made the announcement of its store closures back in October, Communication Workers' Union (CWU) president Clyde Elder called on the government to intervene, stating that over 300 workers would be retrenced and accusing senior officials at TSTT of brokering lucrative deals which he claimed carried with it a hidden purpose aimed at benefitting only company executives.TSTT subsequently denied Elder's claims, stating via a release: "As a good corporate citizen, TSTT has made it clear to all stakeholders that it is not retrenching anyone. The company’s strategy is to find more fulfilling, comparable, suitable employment for all employees who work at the bmobile retail stores. Any information contrary to this is simply inaccurate."TSTT said that as part of their analysis, "it has been established that more than 70 per cent of the transaction activities at its bmobile Retail Stores are "Bill Related"."The bmobile stores closing from January 1 2018 include:18 Park Street, Port-Of-SpainDSM Plaza, ChaguanasCorner Green and Queen Street, ArimaEastern Main Road, St. AugustinePeter's Road, Point FortinUpper Floor, Northern End, Trincity MallBrian Lara Promenade, Cor. Chacon St and Independence SquareUpper Floor, Western end, West Mall, WestmooringsCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi