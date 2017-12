/ Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which 6 advanced, 3 declined and 4 traded firm.Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 1,329,826 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $21,128,486.00.Guardian Holdings was the volume leader with 555,857 shares changing hands for a value of $9,482,861.85, followed by JMMB Group with a volume of 315,000 shares being traded for $484,105.10.First Citizens Bank contributed 210,900 shares with a value of $6,749,866.00, while TTNGL added 151,400 shares valued at $4,012,190.00.NCB Financial Group registered the day's largest gain, increasing $0.09 to end the day at $6.20.Conversely, TTNGL registered the day's largest decline, falling $1.07 to close at $26.50.The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi