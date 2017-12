/ The mother of 23-year-old poultry farmer who shot dead at the scene of accident site in Aranguez on Christmas Day is pleading the police to solve the crime.Akeil Mannette, of Avacado Drive, Le Platte Village, Valencia was shot dead at the El Socorro Extension overpass around 4.30 pm Tuesday while a wrecker was removing his car ran which skidded off the road.Police said Mannette was standing at the side of the road when a gunman emerged from some bushes and shot him and escaped in a waiting vehicle.In a telephone interview with the T&T Guardian yesterday, Mannette’s mother, Camille Joseph, said her first-born and only son was heading to his poultry farm in Santa Cruz with his girlfriend Curlene Greenidge when he crashed. She said Mannette called someone to pick up Greenidge to take her to the poultry farm and he remained at the accident scene.Joseph said her son lived for his two-year-old daughter, Asia-Marie, and admitted while he had in the past been involved in fights, he had changed his life the moment his daughter was born.She said her daughter-in-law celebrated her birthday on Christmas Day and those celebrations turned to grief when she learned of her son’s killing via social media."All I want is for this murder to be solved. There are too many unsolved murders. I just want closure for myself and my family. I hope the police do all they could to find the killers" Joseph said.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi