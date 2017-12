© Luis Oberto

There?s not much to do when you?re home for the holidays, so this season some have decided to fill up their free time by melting down over a video that snipes at Hillary Clinton.?Take up a hobby in the new year,? a young writer holding a glass of champagne says to Clinton in the short, which Vanity Fair magazine?s ?Hive? vertical produced as part of a series proposing ?resolutions? to various political figures. ?Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy ? literally anything that will keep you from running again.?The second of these suggestions provoked the most ire among the online hordes who have spent the past two days calling for a mass cancellation of Vanity Fair subscriptions. Did Vanity Fair implore Al Gore or Mitt Romney or any other male politician to retire from the public sphere after he lost the presidential election, they ask? Did it tell them to futz around with some yarn and needles?

© Luis Oberto PDVSA

459 Luis Oberto//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi