Sadly, 2017 is closing out with a barrage of bullets that has killed Miami -Dade teens and a toddler and wounded several others still not old enough to vote.The deadly combination of wayward teens, easy access to guns that they should not have and residents? fear of telling what they might know is a triple curse we just can?t shake. But we can?t give up.The first part of the year had been relatively free of young gun violence victims, compared to previous years when an average of more than 30 teens and children were lost to gunfire between 2006 and 2015 in Miami -Dade, according to a Miami Herald investigation. Miami -Dade Police Director Juan Perez, noted the December bloodshed in a tweet: ?The end of the year is being marred by gun violence. Together we can do something about it and make a difference. # SeesomethingSaysomething # GunBounty if you know someone illegally possessing a gun, contact @ MDCrimeStoppers 1 Arrest + 1 gun = $1000/no questions asked,? he said.

