Yes, sir!On Saturday night, when the University of Miami defense takes the field against Wisconsin during the Capital One Orange Bowl, keep your eyes peeled on the U?s No. 33, who has brought new meaning to the words ?backup defensive end.?Senior Trent Harris not only leads the Hurricanes and is tied for second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 8 1/2 sacks, he is No. 1 in paying homage to his older brother ? a former NCAA Division II football star who now defends the country.After every sack, Trent Harris stands at attention like a soldier and salutes Troy Harris, 26, who serves in the U.S.Army?s 82nd Airborne Division and returned in September after nine months in Iraq. It?s a touching moment in a violent game, but if you?re looking at the quarterback in a heap on the ground, you might miss it.

